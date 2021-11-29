Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day and some Republican Eagle readers have wondered where they can get a holiday treat in the area.
The following three bakeries serve delicious delicacies for the Red Wing community.
Stockholm Pie & General Store
Stockholm Pie offers something a little different for your holiday gatherings: pie cookies. Flavors can vary by day, but do include blueberry and raspberry.
Address: 2000 Old W. Main St.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday until 5 p.m.
Contact: (651) 376-8993
Website: www.stockholmpieandgeneralstore.com
Red Wing Confectionery
RW Confectionery offers a wide variety of sugary treats during the festive season including an assortment of cookies.
Address: 323 Main St.
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 651-388-0174
Website: redwingconfectionery.com
Hanisch Bakery & Coffee Shop
Hanisch sells many cookie favorites including chocolate chunk, white chocolate macadamia nut, snickerdoodle, cranberry oatmeal walnut, seasonal sugar cutouts and more.
Address: 410 W. Third St.
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: 651-388-1589
Website: hanischbakery.com
