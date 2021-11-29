Holiday Cookies

Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day and some Republican Eagle readers have wondered where they can get a holiday treat in the area.

The following three bakeries serve delicious delicacies for the Red Wing community.

Stockholm Pie & General Store

Stockholm Pie offers something a little different for your holiday gatherings: pie cookies. Flavors can vary by day, but do include blueberry and raspberry.

Address: 2000 Old W. Main St.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday until 5 p.m. 

Contact: (651) 376-8993

Website: www.stockholmpieandgeneralstore.com 

Red Wing Confectionery

RW Confectionery offers a wide variety of sugary treats during the festive season including an assortment of cookies.

Address: 323 Main St.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 651-388-0174

Website: redwingconfectionery.com 

Hanisch Bakery & Coffee Shop

Hanisch sells many cookie favorites including chocolate chunk, white chocolate macadamia nut, snickerdoodle, cranberry oatmeal walnut, seasonal sugar cutouts and more.

Address: 410 W. Third St.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 651-388-1589

Website: hanischbakery.com

