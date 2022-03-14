St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17, and Red Wing residents can celebrate by attending different local events throughout the day.
American Legion Post 54
The Red Wing American Legion – 218 W. Fourth St. – is hosting St. Patty’s Day bingo at 6 p.m. Anyone can test their “Luck of the Irish” with 10 games for $25. There will be cash prizes, door goodies and drink specials.
For more information, visit alpost54.org.
Bierstube Grill & Bowl
Join Red Wing Bierstube – 233 Withers Harbor Dr. – for corned beef and cabbage, starting at 11:30 a.m. for $16. Meals will be served until gone.
For more information, visit thebierstube.com/rws-bierstube-bowl.
Rush River Brewing
Head to Rush River Brewing – 990 Antler Ct., River Falls – to “drink some beers, eat some soup and celebrate,” according to their Facebook from 1-10 p.m.
2 Broke Chefs and other local businesses will be offering food in the afternoon, and the weekly indoor farmers market is from 5-8 p.m. as usual.
For more information, visit rushriverbeer.com.
The Garage Bikes + Brews
Garage Bikes + Brews – 109 W. Cedar St., River Falls – is offering live music and a taco truck from 3-8 p.m.
For more information, visit garagebikesbrews.com.
