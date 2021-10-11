Legos, farms and book clubs, oh my!
The Red Wing and Ellsworth libraries are holding many events this October for people of all ages. Whether it be a visit from Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary staff, spooky science for teens or author signings, there is something for everyone.
The following list includes library adventures happening this month.
Red Wing Public Library
Writer’s Ink: Oct. 9, 1:30-3 p.m.
Friends of the Library Book Club: Oct. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Library Board workshop: Oct. 13, 6-7 p.m.
Friends of the Library meeting: Oct. 19, 4-5 p.m.
Overbooked Reading Group: Oct. 21, 5-6 p.m.
Ellsworth Public Library
Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary visit: Oct.12, 11 a.m. in the Ellsworth Senior Center. The library says of the event, “Chris and Gina Mizell, owners of Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary in Baldwin, will be presenting their story of how the sanctuary got started, talk about the various animals they rescue and provide insight as to the day-to-day happenings at the farm. They also plan to bring some special furry guests for you to meet. A meal will be provided by the Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library.”
Evening in the Park Storytime with local author Wade Bergner: Oct. 12, 6:30-7 p.m.
Morning Book Club about “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini: Oct. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Story Time in the Park about bats: Oct. 15, 10-10:30 a.m.
LEGO in the Park: Oct. 19, 4-5 p.m.
Community Book Club (21 plus): Oct. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Story Time in the Park about science: Oct. 22, 10-10:30 a.m.
Library Board meeting: Oct. 27, 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the Ellsworth Senior Center
Story Time in the Park about pumpkins: Oct. 29, 10-10:30 a.m.
