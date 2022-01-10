Calling all pet lovers.
National Dress Up Your Pet Day is Jan. 14, which means it’s time to let your companion show off their fashion style.
Colleen Paige, founder of the “howl-iday,” celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behaviorist, encourages all pet parents to have fun with their cats, dogs and other critters by dressing them up in adorable, but safe outfits.
Dogtime.com recommends the following safety tips to keep your buddy happy and stylish.
Don’t make your pet miserable
Dressing up should always be a bonding exercise. If your pet doesn’t enjoy wearing clothes, don’t make them. Try a simple bandana or bowtie instead.
Play it safe
“Garments should allow pets to see, hear, breathe, eat, and relieve themselves comfortably, and they should also be made of breathable material that prevents pets from overheating.”
“Furthermore, clothing should fit properly and not have any parts and small pieces that pets can chew off and swallow.”
