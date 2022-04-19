RED WING – The Public Works Department is hosting a compost bin sale on Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waste Campus – 1873 Bench St.
The bins will be sold for $50 and are made of recyclable materials with a two-piece construction, wide opening, lockable lid, sliding doors and 125-gallon capacity.
Sale is limited to residents only and one bin per household.
Composting
Composting is the “natural process of recycling organic matter, such as leaves and food scraps, into a valuable fertilizer that can enrich soil and plants. Anything that grows decomposes eventually; composting simply speeds up the process by providing an ideal environment for bacteria, fungi and other decomposing organisms (such as worms, sowbugs, and nematodes) to do their work,” according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
This process aids in reducing landfill materials and decreasing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.
