With the new year underway, a Republican Eagle reader pondered what housing resources were available in Red Wing for those in need.
The following resources were provided by the city’s website.
Landlord and tenant rent assistance
Rent Help MN: Gives rent coverage to those who can’t pay their bill due to COVID related issues.
Red Wing HRA: Offering housing opportunities and rental assistance through local, state and federal programs.
Three Rivers Community Action: Assists Goodhue, Olmsted, Rice and Wabasha counties.
Advocacy and legal aid for tenants
Homeline: A Minnesota nonprofit tenant advocacy organization.
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services: Free assistance to low-income individuals and senior citizens.
LawHelpMN-Housing: Offers free legal services to those experiencing housing discrimination.
Legal Aid: According to its website, “Every morning, real people wake up to obstacles that keep them from getting the basic help they need. Whether it’s an issue of safety, shelter, income, or health, we’re here to help. Our lawyers come from different backgrounds, but are all focused on one goal — making sure all Minnesotans have equal access to the basic rights they deserve. At our core, we’re about bringing real justice to real people.”
MN Legal Advice: Gives free legal advice on civil issues.
Volunteer Lawyers Network: A nonprofit organization “dedicated to connecting Minnesotans experiencing poverty with some of the top private lawyers in the state at no cost. These volunteers protect the rights and property of thousands of clients every year by advising them at legal clinics, drafting legal documents, representing them in court or otherwise supporting them in their pursuit of justice,” according to its website.
For more information, contact Chad Edel, rental housing inspector, at 651-385-5136.
