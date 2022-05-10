The Red Wing Arts and Culture Commission is seeking residents’ opinions on its citywide action planning process.
“As a very engaged community, your thoughts and dreams are critical to this process . . . Your input will be invaluable as we consider how to grow and ensure the sustainability of our vital arts and culture scene,” according to the commission.
The city partnered with Forecast Public Art – a nonprofit organization – to facilitate the planning process, including the survey to look at the quality of Red Wing’s arts and cultural life.
Questions include:
What best describes what is important to you about living in Red Wing?
Are there any arts and culture activities that you wish Red Wing had that you have experienced in other communities
How do you connect with Red Wing's arts and cultural community?
Where are you most interested in experiencing public art or cultural offerings in Red Wing?
Which of the following arts, culture, and heritage programs have you attended or participated in at least once pre-pandemic?
What is your favorite place in Red Wing?
What do you see as Red Wing's three to five unique arts, cultural, and creative assets?
If you are not able to engage in arts and cultural offerings as much as you would like, what are the barriers [besides COVID-19 restrictions in the past couple years]?
What are your top five priorities for city of Red Wing government contributions to the arts, culture and heritage?
All residents can take the survey online at red-wing.org. The survey will remain open until enough responses have been received.
Results will be used for the commission’s future action plan to improve the future of art in Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.