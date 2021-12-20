Dec. 20 is National Go Caroling Day and some Republican Eagle readers have wondered what are the top holiday songs to sing in the United States.
According to National Day, the ditties below are popular options for any joyous celebration.
‘Here Comes Santa Claus’
“Here Comes Santa Claus” was written by Gene Autry in 1947. According to SongFacts, he “wrote this song while remembering riding his world famous horse in the annual Hollywood Boulevard Christmas Parade.”
‘Jingle Bells’
According to CNN, “Jingle Bells” was written in the 1850s by James Lord PierPoint, the nephew of famous banker J.P. Morgan.
The song was first recorded in 1889 by Will Lyle but was famously sung by Frank Sinatra in 1948.
‘O Christmas Tree’
“O Christmas Tree” or “O Tannenbaum” is a German folk song written in 1824 by Ernst Anschütz, a Leipzig organist, teacher and composer, according to Scottish Country Dance.
The true North American origins are unknown, but that hasn’t affected the song's popularity.
‘Joy to the World’
“Joy to the World” was written by Isaac Watts in 1719.
According to Classic FM, Watts was “an English Christian minister and writer whose sacred words were inspired by Psalm 98 of the Bible . . . Today, the carol is so popular that – as of the late 20th century – it was the most published Christmas hymn in North America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.