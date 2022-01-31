A curious Republican Eagle reader interested in the ins and outs of the Red Wing Fire Department’s duties wondered if they could participate in a ride-along.
The department does allow such events; however, there are certain requirements to meet to be eligible. The Red Wing Fire Department Ride Along Policy shares all the necessary information one must know before riding.
The following is a policy overview.
Program
The ride-along experience is for eligible residents who want to observe the day-to-day operations of the fire department. The goal is to promote a larger understanding of duties carried out by employees and provide an educational experience.
Only individuals who meet certain requirements and receive written permission from Fire Chief Mark Warner are allowed to participate.
The fire department’s work may be dangerous and ride-alongs could involve hazards. All participants will act as observers and will not get involved in any issues to minimize potential harm.
This program is offered Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Application
Those who wish to participate must complete an application, confidentiality agreement, and waiver of claims and release of liability at least 10 days prior to the event.
Contact Station 1 at 651-388-7141 for copies of the necessary paperwork.
Eligibility
Each participant must be 16 years of age or older, should be in good health and can pass a criminal background check.
A ride-along is only available one time per year for each Red Wing resident.
