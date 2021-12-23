On Dec. 15, winter thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 60 mph ripped through Goodhue County resulting in power outages and damages between $60,000-$70,000.
The next day, emergency management conducted a daytime assessment of the destruction, and Sheriff Marty Kelly thanked staff for their efforts.
“It was a lot of work,” Kelly said.
The following was noted on a final preliminary report Dec. 17:
18820 CR 9 Blvd. – Shed destroyed, trees down and roof damage to other structures. A visible debris field from the main parcel extending northeast through open fields.
40730 CR 6 Blvd. – Shed destroyed, trees down.
41622 CR 6 Blvd. – Multiple outbuildings destroyed, eight cattle injured (some lost) and trees down.
7298 180th Ave. – Shed destroyed, roof damage to residence.
Covered Bridge Park | Skating (ice) rink panels down.
48184 66th Ave. – Shed destroyed, damage to residence roof and garage.
6821 480th St. – Residential garage, large barn and smaller hog barn destroyed, trees down.
6787 505th St. – Tree fell onto a grain bin.
Highway 60/ 50th Avenue – Substation damaged and lines down.
Highway 60 near 50th Avenue – Power poles and lines down.
11080 CR 12 Blvd. – Outbuildings destroyed, roof damage.
An estimated 1,261 residences in the county lost power temporarily.
Goodhue County Co-op Electric reported preliminary costs associated with this weather event to total an estimated $50,000.00. An estimated $20,000 - $25,000 of this is poles, transformers and materials.
Goodhue County Public Works reported preliminary estimates for replacement of road and street signs. From initial assessments, Public Works estimated 100-200 signs needing to be replaced. This dollar amount could range from $10,000 - $20,000.
No storm related injuries or fatalities were reported.
Due to the immense amount of damage, Goodhue County Board declared this event a state of emergency during a special meeting Dec. 21. If total destruction cost reaches $97,543.10, the county will be eligible for monetary compensation from the Minnesota State Public Assistance Program.
