The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that three separate single motor vehicle accidents occurred on Dec. 22-24. All drivers were taken to local hospitals with undetermined injuries.
County Road F
A single motor vehicle accident took place Wednesday, Dec. 22, around 5:22 p.m. on County Road F near County Road MM in Prescot.
51-year-old Todd Smith, River Falls, was traveling north in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control and entered the west ditch striking a power pole.
Smith was transported to Hudson Hospital by ambulance for undetermined injuries.
Highway 128
On Friday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m., a single vehicle accident occurred on Highway 128 near County Road B in Spring Valley.
Kaylina Bemis, 18 from Ellsworth, was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry northbound when she lost control and struck a guardrail.
Bemis was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital by ambulance for undetermined injuries.
Highway 10
A single vehicle crash took place on Dec. 24, around 1 p.m. on Highway 10 west of 620th Ave. in Prescott.
Deboh Eaton-Arey, 69, was operating a 2015 Subaru Outback eastbound when she drove off the roadway and entered a ditch.
Eaton-Arey was transported to Regions Hospital by ambulance with undetermined injuries.
