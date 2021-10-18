RED WING -- Users of Highway 63 Eisenhower Bridge of Valor should expect a walkway closure and short-term traffic delays Oct. 19-23.
MnDOT crew will be doing touch-up work on the bridge railings, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
To create a safe work zone, motorists will be stopped by flaggers.
MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
- Avoid making lane changes within the work zone
