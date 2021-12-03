It was the coldest morning of the season to date.
The temperature hovered around 13 degrees, but a stiff wind sent wind chills to the low single digits.
A perfect day for a run.
Several hundred people flocked to the riverfront in Red Wing Thanksgiving for a 5K run while others did a 3K walk.
The event was untimed, and clearly most of those attending were there for fun. Many were from out of state and in town to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.
The first across the finish line were 8-year-old Caleb Hanson and his 10-year-old brother, Parker.
Close behind was Aidan Kaiser, who grew up in Red Wing, and returned home for the holiday from his post in the U.S. Army infantry at Fort Bragg.
Jason Ramstad came up with an idea a couple of weeks ago, let’s run the race with a brood of hens. There were seven altogether, all dressed in bright pink shirts decorated with cute turkeys.
Finally, April Scolari, who lives in California and was visiting family, found a way to keep her head warm and dress for the day. She wore a large turkey headdress.
The day was cold, but the camaraderie of family and fellow runners seemed to warm the atmosphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.