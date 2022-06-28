Thousands attended the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival on June 24-25, showing off their love of all things cheesy.
“We come every year,” Wisconsin resident Jordan Kepe said. “My wife and I love the cheese curds and music.”
This year was back to pre-pandemic operation levels after two years of a drive-thru festival.
The event included cheese curd dishes, musical performances, marketplace for art, crafts and locally grown veggies, 5K/10K run, classic car show and 20 food trucks.
“[We] enjoy putting it on,” said Kim Beebe of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce.
Next year, festival goers and the Chamber hope to continue with an in-person event.
“It’s nice being back,” Kepe said. “I hope in-person events are here to stay.”
