Memorial Park sunset hike
Red Wing park naturalists will lead a moderate hike at Memorial Park. The hike will start at the Golf Links trailhead and hike up to the top of the bluff. The event will last for about an hour. Wear sturdy shoes and meet at the Mississippi Gold Links trailhead.
When: Monday, April 19
Time: 6 p.m.
Lane closures on Highway 52
Motorists traveling on Highway 52 will encounter lane closures in both directions north of the Cannon River in Cannon Falls beginning Monday, April 19. Both directions of Highway 52 will be reduced to a single lane between County Road 86/280th Street and Highway 19 beginning at 12:01 a.m.
During construction on Highway 52 near Cannon Falls, crews will resurface the road, update guardrail and repair two bridges. All lanes are expected to reopen in fall 2021.
Leveraging Your Strengths by Red Wing Ignite
This is a virtual workshop where participants will explore their strengths. The event is targeted for founders, leaders and key members in a startup or small business who wants to learn more about strengths and how to leverage them for individual and team growth.
When: Wednesday, April 21
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: virtual
For more information, visit Red Wing Ignite's website.
Women’s Professional Leadership Event
This signature event honors businesses and professional women in the community. It also provides a time to win prizes and connect with other business women via Zoom. The Business Woman of the Year finalists and winner will be announced at the event.
When: Wednesday, April 21
Time: 9 a.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: $25 per person
To register visit MSC Southeast's website.
Rummage sale for Vasa kitchen
Vasa Lutheran Church will hold a rummage and bake sale Thursday and Friday April 22-23 with bag lunches also served both days. All proceeds will go toward a kitchen remodel.
People may drop off rummage donations noon to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Baked goods packaged on paper plates with clear wrapping will be accepted 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday only.
The sale’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Earth Day
Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day. To celebrate the holiday and earth week, organizations and communities in and around Red Wing are hosting events, clean-ups and more. Earth week events can be found in a Republican Eagle article.
