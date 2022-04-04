Red Wing students in grades 9-12 are eligible for free take-home meals April 6 while they participate in distance learning.
Parents or students will need to sign up online to verify they will be picking up the meals from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on April 5 in the high school cafeteria.
A few entrée options are available with milk.
7-8 grade students aren’t eligible as they will be in school taking the MCA tests on Wednesday and receive food in-person. Students in grades 9-12 are distantly learning to allow ample space for testing.
Contact Jess Peña, director of student nutrition, at japena@rwps.org with any questions or concerns.
