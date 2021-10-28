River Bend Nature Center -- located at 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault-- is holding many events this November for people of all ages. Whether one likes environmental science, hiking, bagels or learning new things, there is an activity for everyone.
Events
School’s Out Adventure Days
Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to attend School’s Out Adventure Days on Nov. 1 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
River Bend says of the event, “Adventure Days are daylong camps open to kindergarten through fifth-grade students on days when school’s not in session but the craving for adventure and exploration is strong. River Bend’s team of naturalists will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover and understand nature. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be mainly outside.”
Both events are “pay what you can'' due to donations. Pre-Registration is required and the suggested fee is $50 per person.
Adult Night Out: Hike & S’mores
Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. is a chance for adults to get away and de-stress.
River Bend says of the event, “Enjoy an adult night out with anyone special in your life. Learn about the local flora and fauna around River Bend as you hike with a naturalist. Then enjoy s’mores at the amphitheater.”
Registration is required and the fee is $15 per person, $10 for members.
Bagels and Birds
If you like to eat bagels and talk about birds, this program is for you. Join River Bend staff on Nov. 6 from 10-11 a.m. for breakfast while watching birds through the nature center windows.
Binoculars will be available for use and the event is free for all ages.
Little Sprouts
Children ages birth to 5 years old and their adults are invited for the Little Sprouts events Nov. 6, 9 and 23 from 9:30-11 a.m.
River Bend says of the event, “On Nov. 6, explore all the changes of the seasons as you discover the forest and prairie. On Nov. 9, explore different parts of a bird and be a bird detective on a nature walk. On Nov. 23, explore different types of rocks and go on a rock expedition. Little Sprouts is a parent-child class exploring the natural world. Each week has planned educational activities and nature-play time. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the class will be mainly outside”
Registration is required and the fee is $10 per child, per class.
Lunch and Learn
On Nov. 17 from 12-2 p.m. adults can join the nature center for a Lunch and Learn event.
River Bend says of the event. “Bring your own lunch to enjoy while learning about an environmental topic. In November, Faribault High School’s field biology internship class is going to present the projects they are working on for class and why it’s important for River Bend.”
Registration is required and the fee is $10 per person, $5 per member.
Science Days
Kindergarten through fifth graders can join the nature center staff for a day of science on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
River Bend says of the event, “For the 2021-22 school year, River Bend Nature Center invites homeschool families, co-ops and distance learners to experience all of the seasons at River Bend On each science day, two different topics are offered. Students can register for one class or bring a lunch and stay for both. Science Days are for first through fifth graders. On Friday, Nov. 19 register for one or both of the following programs. Each program is an hour and a half. Minnesota History,10-11:30 a.m. Travel back through time to experience life in pre-colonial Minnesota. Learn about Native American traditions and cultures, Minnesota's changing geography, and humans have impacted the environment. Nature Art, 12:30-2 p.m. Use nature as your inspiration to create works of art. Students will have the opportunity to work with different art mediums.”
Registration is required and the fee is $10 per person, per program.
To register for any of the November events, contact River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs. Masks will be required when indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.