Composer and scenographer Jean-François Alcoléa is bringing to life the cinematographic works of George Méliès at the Sheldon Theatre Feb. 11 during the live concert, Right in the Eye.
“I want to give the public a look at the beginnings of cinema with this theatrical show integrating Georges Méliès' films to a scenography,” Alcoléa said. “Although distant from his films by more than a century, the universe of Méliès is very close to my musical universe, which is contemporary.”
The concert combines music, sound composition, lighting, still images and moving pictures, to transport the viewer into the world of Méliès’ silent films from the 1890s to early 1900s.
Some of Méliès’ – French illusionist and director – more famous films are “A Trip to the Moon” and “The Impossible Voyage,” however he produced more than 500 in his lifetime.
During Right in the Eye, a trio of virtuoso musicians will perform from an array of instruments including the piano, soundboard, percussion, guitar, aquaphone (ocean harp), theremin, melodica, glockenspiel and circular saws.
“[It’s] much more than a stage show: the musicians become actors; the action takes place on stage as well as in the image,” Alcoléa said in a news release. “The music does not accompany the images, instead it forms a whole with the film . . . The musicians, set and lighting all connect in a way that makes [it] a complete experience for all audiences.”
Since the show's premiere in 2013, there have been over 520 performances in Belgium, Canada, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania, United Kingdom and the United States.
To purchase tickets, visit sheldontheatre.org or call 651-388-8700 for the 7:30 p.m. showing.
