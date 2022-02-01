RED WING – Twins Knox and Synnova Rohan are turning 2 on Feb. 2, 2022, and their family is excited to celebrate the “Twosdays” with a Baby Shark themed party.
“I honestly didn't even realize their second birthday would be on 2/2/22 until a friend made the connection,” mom Jill said. “I thought it was fun, but didn't think too much of it until I saw some articles about the date and how 2-2-2 is thought to represent a state of perfect balance, which is exactly where we're at with our family of five.”
Jill and husband, Isaac, moved to Red Wing six years ago after their first son Elijah was born.
“Isaac grew up in Red Wing and convinced me to move here,” Jill said. “I was apprehensive at first but have grown to really enjoy my time here raising our family and becoming a part of the community. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of family in town as well so that's an extra bonus.”
Jill is now a special education coordinator through the Goodhue County Education District and Isaac works for Red Wing Homes for Sale as a real estate agent.
Two years ago, when the couple learned they were pregnant with twins, they weren't all that surprised.
“Isaac and I both have twins in our family, so when I was pregnant with Elijah, I was already contemplating what it would be like to have twins,” Jill said. “When we had our first appointment, the tech performing the ultrasound turned to look at us and said, ‘I think I'm going to project this on the big screen so you can both get a good look.’ She then teared up and showed us the two little babies. I think our initial reactions were panic and thoughts of what are we going to do but we quickly were excited that we were so fortunate to have two healthy babies joining our family.”
When they told Elijah that he was going to be a big brother, he was thrilled and ready for the title.
“[They] love playing with their brother,” Jill said.
As Knox and Synnova got older, their individual personalities started to shine.
Knox loves reading books about animals and cars, playing with trains, giving hugs and high fives, going down slides, eating sweet treats and bath time.
“Knox is my cuddler who's shy at first and can be perfectly content playing quietly by himself,” Jill said. “He can be silly and spunky but also has a pretty sensitive side.”
Synnova enjoys coloring, singing, roughhousing with her brother, swinging, dancing, reading, kicking balls, bubbles and giving hugs.
“Nova likes to try to do things on her own and loves to run around and play,” Jill said. “She is a bit more outgoing than Knox, and between the two, is usually the one getting into mischief first. She's very curious.”
The twins are both obsessed with Baby Shark and are expected to love their themed birthday party later this week.
