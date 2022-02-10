The Red Wing School Board invites community members Feb.16 to share their thoughts on grade configuration options for 2022-2023.
A forum will be held 6-7 p.m. in the Red Wing High School J-pod to discuss two different scheduling possibilities.
Option 1
Grades K-1 at Sunnyside, with potentially four preschool/child care classrooms
Grades 2-4 at Burnside
Grades 5-7 at Twin Bluff
Grades 8-12 at RWHS
Option 2
Grades K-4 at Sunnyside
Grades K-4 at Burnside
Grades 5-7 at Twin Bluff
Grades 8-12 at RWHS
The forum will last one hour only, and people who sign up to speak upon arrival will be given three minutes to provide feedback.
Masks are required.
Those who wish to send comments without presenting may email Lisa Steggerda at lasteggerda@rwps.org for English and Jeimmy Yusty at jyusty-rojas@rwps.org for Spanish.
Written comments received by noon on Feb. 21 will be shared with board members and the public before the regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 22.
