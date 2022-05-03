Red Wing School Board members approved a budget reconciliation plan on May 2 for the fiscal 2023 year, saving $1,222,265 in total.
Jackie Paradis, business manager, said the reduction process was necessary to achieve a balanced budget for next year.
“[The reconciliation plan] was truly a team effort, and we have many amazing administrators who have a passion for their building/department and have put a lot of time and effort into this,” Paradis said.
Reconciliation plan:
Reduce six K-5 teachers, saving $510,000.
Reduce three general education assistants, saving $90,000.
Keep the PBIS coach, saving $85,000 by using grant funding.
Keep the reading intervention staff member, saving $85,000 by using grant funding.
Keep the REACH teacher, saving $85,000 by using grant funding.
Keep the Academic Intervention program for Red Wing High School, saving $85,000 by using grant funding.
Floater custodian, saving $45,000.
Reduce 1.9 FTE at Red Wing High School, saving $161,000.
Reduce supply budgets by 5%, saving $64,665.
Do not renew the copier lease, saving $3,000.
Reduce tech stipend, saving $8,600.
Based on the reductions, class sizes are expected to stay around 22 to 30 students depending on grade level.
Projected class size:
Kindergarten: 24.53.
Grade 1: 24.35.
Grade 2: 22.06.
Grade 3: 23.68.
Grade 4: 24.67.
Grade 5: 27.59.
Grade 6: 29.80.
Grade 7: 29.22.
Grades 8-12: 24.17 to 31.6.
Cooks agreement
Board members approved an agreement for 2021-2023 between the Red Wing Cooks Association and school district.
Highlights include:
2% increase on step 5 of cooks’ pay scale.
Higher percentage increases for steps 3 and 4.
Additional pay for Colvill school cook due to extra responsibilities.
Change in normal and e-learning closures.
Increase in district contributions to health insurance.
Increase in number of unpaid days allowed in a career.
Paradis said the agreement is $12,673 over the budget, but believes it’s an appropriate settlement because of the need to increase health insurance contributions.
