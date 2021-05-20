The Summer Food Service Program will again be giving free breakfast and lunch meals for students 18 and under in the Red Wing community. The program saw a lot of growth last year due to COVID-19 and is expected to serve 809,695 totally free meals by summer’s end in August 2021.
“COVID-19 had shown that the food insecurities exist within the Red Wing community,” Brenton Lexvold, director of student nutrition services for Red Wing Public Schools, said. “The Food Service Department will continue to provide this vital service to our community’s children. With USDA extending free meals into the coming school year, I think we can see that not only does food insecurity exist in Red Wing, but also the nation.”
The Red Wing Summer Food Service Program originally started in 2014 and operated with different partners -- including, The Hunger Network, St. Paul’s Church, St. Crispin’s and the Mayo Clinic -- holding the food pick-up events.
“Community partnerships were essential in the early days to get the program established and running,” Lexvold said. “Community partnerships are one of the big reasons our program is succeeding.”
In 2017, the Red Wing Public Schools’ food service became the primary provider. Then in spring 2020, the Summer Food Service Program became a 12-month operation in response to COVID.
To date, the food services has served 318,238 breakfasts and 323,906 lunches this academic year, Lexvold said.
“This is significant because prior to COVID, the program would have served roughly 111,180 breakfast and 274,625 lunches per year,” Lexvold said. “By the time the program is complete in August 2021, the program is estimated to have served 809,695 total free meals (including breakfast and lunch) within the Red Wing community. This is a 46% increase in breakfast meals and a 49% increase in lunch meals.”
For this summer, every Wednesday June 9-Aug. 31, 2021, anyone can pick up free breakfast and lunch meals for their children 18 and younger at the Twin Bluff Elementary School through Door 1. Pick-up times are 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Each time you go, you will receive five days worth of meals.
For students attending summer school, there will be onsite meals at no cost during the school day.
There is no end in sight for the Summer Food Service Program and Lexvold is hopeful as to where the program will go.
This vital program to help children also creates a better future for all. Children come first in order to have a healthy society. I appreciate this story!
