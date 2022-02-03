Red Wing residents are experiencing delayed mail delivery due to post office employee shortages, some caused by COVID-19. Mail issues are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
“I understand the frustration,” postmaster Kristie Gonzalez said. “We are frustrated, too.”
At least 25 individuals said they were having trouble receiving their mail – if it arrived at all – on the public Facebook group, Red Wing Convo.
Resident Geoff Lee wrote Feb.1, “We haven’t gotten mail since Friday, and we are supposed to get Saturday newspaper so we always get mail on Saturday, but not this Saturday . . . Also delivery said we had mail coming today and didn’t get any . . .”
Loni DeRock wrote, “We are on Bevans Circle. For the last three weeks there has been no mail delivery at all on Monday or Tuesday.”
Gonzalez explained that the lack of mail on Mondays is largely due to the post office currently having four people to do nine routes. Two employees are out on medical leave for knee surgeries and others are dealing with COVID related issues.
“Most of us work 10-12 hour days, six to seven days a week,” Gonzalez said. “I have a new sub coming in and a clerk able to help starting Monday, but we will still be down people.”
She said the post office plans on doing everything they can to deliver mail in a timely manner but hopes residents will be patient.
Postal workers are doing a wonderful job under exceptional circumstances. Be sure to thank your letter carrier and those a the post office window.
