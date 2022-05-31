Presenting the colors

Presenting the colors with Red Wing Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle

More than 100 Red Wing residents gathered in Bay Point Park Monday to celebrate Memorial Day, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States.

Welcome to the Memorial Day observance, honoring and paying homage to nearly 3 million heroes who over some 244 years have sacrificed their lives in defense of our great nation and of our country,” Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson said.

According to Wilson, 77 men from Goodhue County died in World War II and more than 100 Minnesotans died in Iraq. These men were honored early Monday morning.

The celebration included a reading of the Gettysburg Address and Logan’s Proclamation, musical interludes from the Red Wing High School Ovation Choir and Concert Band, prayer from Pastor Brian Scott and firing squad salute.

“For the families who have lost a loved one in service to our nation to veterans who have lost a friend in battle, I realize that what I say will not ease your pain,” Col. Timothy Kemp said while addressing the crowd.

“But today . . . We remember the sacrifice that they made. I encourage you to remember that we will never be able to replace those whose lives were lost in service to our nation in times of war. We will never be able to repay those individuals or their families for this sacrifice. They made the United States of America, our values and our way of life.”

During the Memorial event, local war veterans who died  since 2021 were honored.

Recent departed comrades:

  • James Augustine

  • Gordon Baker

  • Robert Bartreaux

  • Faye Beck

  • Robert Beck

  • Richard Beetsch

  • Daniel Bowe

  • Kenneth Bremer

  • Kenneth Budensiek

  • Bruce Carroll

  • James Chauncey

  • Vernice Cordes

  • Patrick Cox

  • Curtis Dahl

  • Edward Eckholm

  • Thomas Erdmann

  • Ferman Featherstone

  • Leland Finholm

  • Eugene Foster

  • Keith Freeman

  • Gerald Galvin

  • John Handy

  • Neil Hanson

  • David Hillman

  • Harold Hinrichs

  • Jeffrey Huffman

  • LaMarr Juliar

  • Dean Kirkland

  • Richard Langworthy

  • Eugene Leise

  • Francis Lutz

  • Samuel MacKinney

  • Dean Massett

  • Leslie Milbrath

  • Donald Nelson

  • Dennis Ottem

  • Elroy Peterson

  • Donald Petrich

  • Robert Richter

  • Richard Ruble

  • Joyce Ryan

  • Lloyd Ryan

  • John Selkirk Jr.

  • Donald Shirk

  • Virgil Siewert

  • Robert Simanski

  • David Steele

  • Gerlad Stensland

  • Todd Strom

  • Manley Thomas

  • Ronald Wilson Sr.

. . . always remember and honor the lives of those who have stepped forward to serve their country during our hour so that we are able to continue celebration of life and liberty and a country that continues,”  Kemp said.

