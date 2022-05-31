More than 100 Red Wing residents gathered in Bay Point Park Monday to celebrate Memorial Day, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States.
“Welcome to the Memorial Day observance, honoring and paying homage to nearly 3 million heroes who over some 244 years have sacrificed their lives in defense of our great nation and of our country,” Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson said.
According to Wilson, 77 men from Goodhue County died in World War II and more than 100 Minnesotans died in Iraq. These men were honored early Monday morning.
The celebration included a reading of the Gettysburg Address and Logan’s Proclamation, musical interludes from the Red Wing High School Ovation Choir and Concert Band, prayer from Pastor Brian Scott and firing squad salute.
A few current members of the Red Wing Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
A few current members of the Red Wing Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
More than 100 Red Wing residents gathered to celebrate Memorial Day together. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle.
Members of the local Color Guard present the colors. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle.
Members of the Red Wing American Legion stand during the colors ceremony. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Master of ceremonies Ronald Meffert welcomes Red Wing residents. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson welcomes everyone to the Memorial Day event. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Members of the Red Wing Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle.
Sharon Marty shares the Gettysburg Address. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Red Wing High School Concert Band plays under the direction of Thomas Wentzler. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Red Wing High School Ovation Choir sing the National Anthem. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
American Legion Post 54 members. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Pastor Brian Scott of United Lutheran Church shares the invocation. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Neil Bruce shares Logan's Proclamation. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Red Wing residents gather near their boats to watch the Memorial Day event. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
Red Wing residents watch the Memorial Day celebration from their boats. Sarah Knieff/Republican Eagle
“For the families who have lost a loved one in service to our nation to veterans who have lost a friend in battle, I realize that what I say will not ease your pain,” Col. Timothy Kemp said while addressing the crowd.
“But today . . . We remember the sacrifice that they made. I encourage you to remember that we will never be able to replace those whose lives were lost in service to our nation in times of war. We will never be able to repay those individuals or their families for this sacrifice. They made the United States of America, our values and our way of life.”
During the Memorial event, local war veterans who died since 2021 were honored.
Recent departed comrades:
James Augustine
Gordon Baker
Robert Bartreaux
Faye Beck
Robert Beck
Richard Beetsch
Daniel Bowe
Kenneth Bremer
Kenneth Budensiek
Bruce Carroll
James Chauncey
Vernice Cordes
Patrick Cox
Curtis Dahl
Edward Eckholm
Thomas Erdmann
Ferman Featherstone
Leland Finholm
Eugene Foster
Keith Freeman
Gerald Galvin
John Handy
Neil Hanson
David Hillman
Harold Hinrichs
Jeffrey Huffman
LaMarr Juliar
Dean Kirkland
Richard Langworthy
Eugene Leise
Francis Lutz
Samuel MacKinney
Dean Massett
Leslie Milbrath
Donald Nelson
Dennis Ottem
Elroy Peterson
Donald Petrich
Robert Richter
Richard Ruble
Joyce Ryan
Lloyd Ryan
John Selkirk Jr.
Donald Shirk
Virgil Siewert
Robert Simanski
David Steele
Gerlad Stensland
Todd Strom
Manley Thomas
Ronald Wilson Sr.
“. . . always remember and honor the lives of those who have stepped forward to serve their country during our hour so that we are able to continue celebration of life and liberty and a country that continues,” Kemp said.
