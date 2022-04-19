60 band and choir students in grades 10-12 went to Chicago on March 25-29 to learn about the local arts and culture scene. The spring break trip included a stop at John Hancock Center, Gino's Pizza, Chicago History Museum, Museum of Science and Industry, Millenium Park, Medieval Times, Blue Man Group, Shedd Aquarium, Navy Pier, Hard Rock Cafe and Miracle Mile. Fundraising was used to cover a significant amount of the trip’s cost.
featured
Red Wing High School students take trip to Chicago
written by Sarah Knieffsknieff@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Sarah Knieff
Sarah Knieff is a reporter for the Republican Eagle. She can be reached at sknieff@orourkemediagroup.comsknieff@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.