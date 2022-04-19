Chicago trip 2022

60 band and choir students in grades 10-12 went to Chicago on March 25-29 to learn about the local arts and culture scene. The spring break trip included a stop at John Hancock Center, Gino's Pizza, Chicago History Museum, Museum of Science and Industry, Millenium Park, Medieval Times, Blue Man Group, Shedd Aquarium, Navy Pier, Hard Rock Cafe and Miracle Mile. Fundraising was used to cover a significant amount of the trip’s cost.

