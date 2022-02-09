2:32 a.m.
At 2:32 a.m. the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Red Wing Ave North for a report of a structure fire inside a residence.
Firefighter/paramedics were on scene within five minutes of receiving the call and confirmed a working fire in the home’s attic.
Crews confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure and began an interior fire attack.
The fire was placed under control within 10 minutes of arrival and crews remained on scene for approximately 90 minutes performing overhaul.
There were no injuries to emergency responders or civilians.
The residence sustained smoke and fire damage. The Red Cross is working with the residents to provide temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Red Wing Fire Marshal.
Apparatus used on the scene included two fire engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances and one chief officer. A total of 14 firefighters worked at the scene. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and Xcel Energy assisted on the incident. Miesville Fire and Ellsworth EMS also provided assistance.
3:23 p.m.
At 3:23 p.m. the Red Wing Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Webster Street for a report of a kitchen fire inside a residence.
Firefighters were on scene within three minutes of receiving the call and confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure.
Crews used an interior fire attack and had the fire under control within five minutes of arrival. There were no injuries to anyone involved.
The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage to the main level. The Red Cross is working with the family to provide temporary housing.
The cause of the fire appears to be cooking related.
Apparatus used on the scene included three fire engines, one ambulance and one chief officer. A total of 15 firefighters worked at the scene for approximately 90 minutes. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing Public Works assisted on the incident.
