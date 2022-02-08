At 3:23 p.m. the Red Wing Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Webster Street for a report of a kitchen fire inside a residence.
Firefighters were on scene within three minutes of receiving the call and confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure.
Crews used an interior fire attack and had the fire under control within five minutes of arrival. There were no injuries to anyone involved.
The home sustained significant smoke and fire damage to the main level. The Red Cross is working with the family to provide temporary housing.
The cause of the fire appears to be cooking related.
Apparatus used on the scene included three fire engines, one ambulance and one chief officer. A total of 15 firefighters worked at the scene for approximately 90 minutes. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing Public Works assisted on the incident.
Red Wing is fortunate to have a professional well-trained full-time fire depaetment!
