Red Wing Collectors Society members gathered in-person at Colvill Park July 8 for the 44th Crock Fest.
The 2021 commemorative series was unveiled, which featured three different colored chickens -- brown on head and tail, brown on bottom, and brown on top.
Collectors will randomly receive one of the chicken variations unless they ordered a set.
Due to COVID-19, the society was unable to hold an in-person convention last year and they shipped out their 2020 commemorative pieces to members. Even though they met face-to-face this year, pieces are still being mailed for safety precautions.
In addition to the commemoratives, Bob Morawski, commemorative manager, unveiled a special series with three more chicken variations -- dark blue, maroon and white with dark blue splatter. These pieces will be up for auction during the rest of the weekend’s events.
“Only four of each color were made,” Morawski said.
COVID-19 Vaccine jugs were also available for purchase to complement the 2020 “Anti-Coronavirus League” jugs. The vaccine jugs were hand-turned and are a replica of the 1/8 pint miniature jugs originally made by the Red Wing pottery companies.
