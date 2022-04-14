It’s time to invest in our planet.
Earth Week is April 18-24 and the city of Red Wing is celebrating with activities, programs, challenges and educational opportunities for all ages.
The activities below have been organized by a planning team or representatives from community organizations to combat climate change.
Events
April 18
Sunrise Hike on He Mni Can-Barn Bluff. 5:30 a.m. Hosted by Friends of the Bluffs.
April 19
Climate Change in Our Own Backyard: a virtual presentation by Mark Seeley on Minnesota’s perspective. 6-8 p.m. Hosted by League of Women’s Voters and Citizen’s Climate Lobby. Registration required.
Lunch and Learn: Energy smart for businesses. 12 p.m. Sponsored by the Climate Coalition of Goodhue County at the Elks Lodge. Registration required.
Learning on Tap: a discussion about threats and community solutions for Lake Pepin. 7 p.m. Hosted by Pepin Legacy Alliance at Jimmy’s Pub in the St. James Hotel. Registration required.
April 20
A history of sustainability walking tour on Tower View Estates. 5:30-7 p.m. Sponsored by the Anderson Center. Registration required.
Peacestock: Militarism & the Environment. Join expert Gary Butterfield from the San Diego Veterans for Peace as he presents on pollution and environmental harm the US military does in times of peace and war. 6:30 p.m. Event is over Zoom and will be streamed in the Ignite Building located at 319 Bush St. Registration required.
April 21
Red Wing and the Future: Join Nate Hagens as he discusses natural resources and energy. 5:30 p.m. at Red Wing Library. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby. Register at the Door.
April 22
Take a ride on your bicycle day.
For the Love of Spring: shop locally all day at downtown and Old West Main retailers.
April 23
Hike the Bluff during sunrise to sunset, any bluff in the city. Sponsored by Friends of the Bluffs.
Electric Vehicle Show. 4 p.m. Red Wing High School.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival. 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Red Wing Environmental Learning Center. Hovda Hall at Red Wing High School. Tickets required.
To see a full list of Earth Week activities and registration requirements, visit www.red-wing.org/1089/Earth-Week-2022.
