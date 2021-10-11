The 55th annual Red Wing Arts Fall Festival was a hit. The two day event included work from over 100 fine artists, local royalty, hands-on creative projects, live music, food and more.
The festival was a juried show. Red Wing Arts announced this year's winners:
Third place: Richard Robertson, ceramics
Artist statement (from website): "I work with a unique stoneware clay body that I blend myself. Using wheel turned forms I develop a partnership between the shape and the patterns that are carved into the surface. My first goal is to create an interesting form and secondly to extend it with patterns related to that specific piece. Oxides are often rubbed onto the surface or glazes, which are shaved off the high areas, to highlight the carvings. Each piece is singular and one of a kind."
Second place: Camille Knutson, jewelry
Artist statement (from website): "I love bright pops of color, the luminous glow of gemstones and natural pearls, the shimmer and shine of silver and gold metals that have been worked and burnished by hand.
"I fabricate with all of my materials and many of the tools I use are customized with modifications that get me the look I want. Small details and deep, rich textures guide my processes from start to finish. Nothing I create is ever cast as multiples. Working this way leaves each piece as a one of a kind, heirloom quality item. It will never be duplicated the same way twice.
"My intent as a jewelry designer/maker is to create finely crafted jewelry in limited quantities that are each a unique, tactile little treasure. I like to think that the work itself is the start of a long story that gladly journeys with the person it sparks a connection with. I want my work to become more cherished the longer the pieces are owned, handled, worn and loved...and hopefully the story and the journey will continue on down a family line for generations to come."
Best in show: Kate Whisler, mixed media
Artist statement (from website): "My work is all about creating graphic, fun-filled images with a three-dimensional twist. I laser cut framing matboard, wood and paper to create layered shadowbox images."
