One of Minnesota’s oldest juried art fairs, Red Wing Arts Fall Festival, has expanded operations to showcase over 100 artists on Oct. 9-10. All events will be held outdoors and masks are recommended, but not required.
“We’re thrilled to be back to our pre-pandemic artist numbers and we’re excited to expand the footprint of this iconic regional event so we can offer an exceptional festival experience in a healthy, safe environment,” Emily Foos, Red Wing Arts executive director, said in a news release.
To celebrate 55 years of bringing people together, the Red Wing Arts Festival will now include events in two separate locations -- Downtown Red Wing and Central Park.
“This expansion allows us to provide more opportunities for artists and our festival-goers to celebrate the arts,” Foos said.
Over 100 artist booths will be scattered along Bush Street and West Third Street in Red Wing. Concerts, food trucks and activities will be located in Central Park -- W. Ave. and W. Fourth St.
Shoppers can expect a curated mix of high-quality work consisting of paintings, sculptures, jewelry, crafts, ceramics, textiles and more.
The music lineup includes performances by Tony Cuchetti, Brent and Sheena, Matt Arthur and the Bratlanders, The Bored, Ojibwe Hip Hop Artist Thomas X, and more.
Other weekend-long activities:
Chalk poetry with Preeti Kaur Rajpal, a Minneapolis based poet and writer.
Mural completion by Chelsea Sagers, winner of the Red Wing Hope Mural Project.
Graffiti art program by Peyton Scott Russel.
Festival events will be open Oct. 9-10, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday until 4 p.m.
To follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be strongly encouraged, but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.