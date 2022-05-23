This summer, Red Wing Arts and The Anderson Center are hosting their first annual studio tour on July 30 and 31.
Anderson Center Development Director Adam Wiltgen said, “There will be 35 artists across 12 locations, and we see this as an opportunity to show off the community as well with the self-guided nature of the tour.”
Along with the studio tour, attendees can stop at stores downtown and take detours throughout the community along the way. The event is free and open to the public, similar to an art sale, artists will promote and provide sales of their art along the way.
Wiltgen highlights the collaboration with Red Wing Arts for this event, “This relationship with Red Wing Arts has just blossomed naturally,” he said.
He continued, “When the pandemic first hit we partnered on a few initiatives, and we have built that connection, so when it came time to work together for this event it all came together really well.”
Some locations along the tour include the Anderson Center, locations in Wisconsin, and a few central Red Wing studios. Other cities have similar events across the state and Red Wing Arts and the Anderson Center jumped at the opportunity to bring this to Red Wing.
“The Anderson has always had a summer event that has changed focus, and we have a holiday event each year, but the summer is a great time to open these studios that are usually private space. We saw this opportunity to partner with Red Wing Arts and decided this would be a good event to have here in Red Wing,” Wiltgen said.
The Red Wing Port Authority provided a grant for this event of $5,000. The grant money is used for the fixed costs of the event that can be reused in coming years. Wiltgen says this grant shows the public investment in this event.
“The Port Authority grant is a tremendous investment in getting this event up off the ground and really helping the collaboration be successful and make an impact. This will help us with some of the fixed items like the wayfinding signage for example, and we can use those year after year,” Wiltgen said.
The goal is to make this event a regional event, “we want this to have just as big of an impact on the region as the Fall Festival or any other community celebrations that bring the entire region together, which might include Rochester and the south metro,” Wiltgen said.
The event is in the final planning stages and more information will be released in coming weeks. To learn more about the studio tour visit www.redwingareastudiotour.org/.
