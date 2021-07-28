Red Wing Public Schools is working with Reading Corps and Math Corps to bring tutoring for preschool students to Goodhue County. Nine tutors are being recruited for Cannon Falls, Pine Island and Red Wing.
“In Minnesota, it’s generally reported that nearly half of our students struggle with reading or math,” Megan Peterson, senior manager for the Corps, said. “The number of students needing extra help is growing, especially after more than a year of disruptions to learning due to COVID-19. For that reason, Goodhue County schools were chosen, along with hundreds of schools throughout the state, for on-site tutor placement.”
Minnesota Reading Corps is an AmeriCorps program that helps more than 30,000 students become successful readers by the end of grade 3. Math Corps is administered by Reading & Math Inc. through a partnership with ServeMinnesota and helps students become proficient in math by the end of grade 8, according to the tutor listing.
“Tutors create a connection with kids that is vital to learning,” Peterson said. “Not only do most students flourish academically from tutoring, but they also build their confidence and are more engaged in all facets of school.”
Tutors are needed at three different levels of commitment, including 35, 25 or 18 hours a week.
“Tutoring takes place at school during the school day.” Peterson said. “Assessments are made at the beginning of the school year, and it’s determined through these assessments, as well as through input from classroom teachers, which students will benefit from high dosage tutoring. Parents and students will be notified once these assessments are done.”
Each tutor will receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Tutors who are 55 years or older can choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchildren, stepchild or foster child, according to the listing.
The application deadline is Aug. 11 to start at the end of that month. Applicants can choose to begin in August, October or January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.