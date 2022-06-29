The plein air arts festival wrapped up on Saturday, June 25, with a quick paint contest, presentation from plein air artist Bob Upton and the announcement of the 2022 winners.
All of the paintings from the 34 artists competing are now on display at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Nearly 120 paintings were entered into the competition from the artists, each creating three pieces over the 12 days of the festival.
The paintings will be on display, free and open to the public until Aug. 7, and each of the paintings are available for purchase.
The quick paint contest was open to both the juried artists and the open class artists. The contest allows artists only two hours to complete a full plein air painting to enter.
“The quick paints on display are available to buy and can be taken home right away if purchased. Any of the other pieces stay in the exhibit as sold pieces until Aug. 7 and then can be taken home,” Heather Lawrenz from Red Wing Arts said.
Bob Upton, renowned plein air painter was the judge for this year's competition. Out of the 120 paintings, 18 were honored in different categories, and each winning artist won a cash prize for their work.
Upton is from St.Paul and has traveled around the world painting on location in Europe and all across the United States. He has been recognized in several plein air competitions and was the cover artist for Plein Air Magazine.
The exhibit includes the open class paintings that were entered from the week of the festival.
An online exhibit will be up on the Red Wing Arts website for viewing. Anyone interested in purchasing pieces from the festival can do so by looking online or seeing the in-person exhibit.
“We will have the exhibit up online very soon, and we can do purchases over the phone if needed … We do ship, and we sell work out of state, and we are happy to do that, ” Lawrenz said.
The gallery is open Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After the festival wrapped up and winners were announced, Red Wing Arts congratulated the artists and community members.
“Hats off to all award-winning artists. Red Wing Arts is grateful to the artists who shared their talents and to our community which shared its support,” the news release stated.
