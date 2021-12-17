Last week’s storm dumped 10 inches of snow on Red Wing. The snow came Friday night. Saturday morning dawned with a cloudless sky and temperatures in the low 30s, perfect weather for sledding. Many found their way to the hill at Twin Bluff School in Red Wing.
By mid week, temperatures in the 40s had reduced the snow cover considerably.
