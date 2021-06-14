The streets of Stockholm, Wis., were lined with cars on Saturday, June 12, for the town's inaugural pride. Residents from Stockholm, local communities and surrounding metro areas participated in the festivities. One California-based couple was visiting friends and took the time to attend the event.
The Pride in the Park Celebration had numerous performances, booths and things to do for the whole family. The schedule included:
- Welcomes by local activists and community organizers
- A performance featuring queens Wanda Gag, Miss Ava Cado, Miz Diagnosis and Michelle Cassandra Rawr
- Music by Goatback Wannabeats Drum Group
People of all ages participated in the event. Many reflected that Lake Pepin Pride was a huge success and that they are excited to return for Stockholm's 2022 pride celebration.
