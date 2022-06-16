Phoenix Theatre is gearing up to perform “Little Shop of Horrors” in July at the Sheldon and recently announced its cast, starring Derek Achen as the lead.
“We’re excited,” Brenda Stewart, director of marketing for Sheldon Theatre, said.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is based on the film released in 1960 by Roger Corman. In the 1980s, the movie was turned into a musical by Howard Ashman.
The musical tells the story of floral assistant Seymour Krelborn when he “stumbles across a new breed of plant he names ‘Audrey II’ – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination,” according to Phoenix.
Cast
Seymour Krelborn played by Derek Achen
Audrey played by Brittany Westerberg
Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. played by Scott Perau
Audrey II (puppeteer) played by Cole Marks
Voice of Audrey II played by Jeff Chalmers
Mr. Mushnik played by Bill Foot
Chiffon played by Carol Moudry-Warnacutt
Ronnette played by Chelsea Indrehus
Crystal played by Tricia Perau
Wino, Customer, DJ, Bernstein, Mrs. Luce and Snip played by Tim Bowes
Girl Group Chorus: Hallie Bergene and Emma Kronbeck
Ensemble: Isabella Marks, Cecilia Ostendorf
Crew
Co-directors: Sean Dowse and Russell Johnson
Vocal Director: Andrew Kreye
Pit Director: Rob Schmidtke
Choreographer: Staci Hanson
Costumes: Susan Fick
Set: David Ott, Spencer Waltham
Sound: Collin Sherraden
Stage Manager: Karen Renshaw
Performances will be July 22-23 and July 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on July 31.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance on the Sheldon Theatre’s website.
