Phoenix Theatre is gearing up to perform “Little Shop of Horrors” in July at the Sheldon and recently announced its cast, starring Derek Achen as the lead.

“We’re excited,” Brenda Stewart, director of marketing for Sheldon Theatre, said.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is based on the film released in 1960 by Roger Corman. In the 1980s, the movie was turned into a musical by Howard Ashman.

The musical tells the story of floral assistant Seymour Krelborn when he “stumbles across a new breed of plant he names ‘Audrey II’ – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination,” according to Phoenix.

Cast

  • Seymour Krelborn played by Derek Achen

  • Audrey played by Brittany Westerberg

  • Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. played by Scott Perau

  • Audrey II (puppeteer) played by Cole Marks

  • Voice of Audrey II played by Jeff Chalmers

  • Mr. Mushnik played by Bill Foot

  • Chiffon played by Carol Moudry-Warnacutt

  • Ronnette played by Chelsea Indrehus

  • Crystal  played by Tricia Perau

  • Wino, Customer, DJ, Bernstein, Mrs. Luce and Snip played by Tim Bowes

  • Girl Group Chorus: Hallie Bergene and Emma Kronbeck

  • Ensemble: Isabella Marks, Cecilia Ostendorf

Crew

  • Co-directors: Sean Dowse and Russell Johnson

  • Vocal Director: Andrew Kreye

  • Pit Director: Rob Schmidtke

  • Choreographer: Staci Hanson

  • Costumes: Susan Fick

  • Set: David Ott, Spencer Waltham

  • Sound: Collin Sherraden

  • Stage Manager: Karen Renshaw

Performances will be July 22-23 and July 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on July 31.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance on the Sheldon Theatre’s website.

