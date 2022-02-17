WABASHA – The National Eagle Center is hosting a spring migration field trip to Hawk Ridge in Duluth April 1-2 to observe raptors.
“We’re very excited to offer this migration field trip experience,” Ed Hahn, marketing manager said in a news release. “It’s the first of its kind that we’ve offered and our guests will experience a next-level educational experience.”
Participants will board a coach bus April 1 for traveling comfort and along the journey will stop at several viewing locations, including Thompson Hill Overlook. Overnight accommodations will be included in the cost at The Inn of Lake Superior in Canal Park.
On Saturday, April 2, everyone will visit Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve before returning home in the early evening, according to the news release. Guests will receive educational programming and Q&A opportunities with trip guides during each bus ride.
Forty seats are available with prices starting at $400 for members and $450 for non-members.
“This trip is an excellent way for bird and nature enthusiasts to experience the wonder of spring migration and learn about eagles, raptors and birds of all types,” Hahn said. “Our team of educators is looking forward to sharing this memorable experience with them.”
For more information and online registration, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/migration-fieldtrip.
