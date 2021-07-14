ELLSWORTH -- Calling all motocross fans and riders. A supercross live racing event is coming 7 p.m. July 30 to the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
Local riders ages 4-50 are encouraged to participate. Anyone can sign up around 3 p.m. the day of the event at the pit gate.
A supercross race has 23 classes, including five ATVs and 18 dirt bikes. The program consists of a heat race and a main event with every person racing in both.
The heat race determines what gate the rider will start from for the main event and the main event determines what trophy the rider gets, according to a news release.
Spectators can come early for the beer garden at 5:30 p.m and the grandstand gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 8 and over, and $5 for ages 7 and younger.
Some of the fair food stands will be open.
