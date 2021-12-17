From the Sheldon stage to the Miss America stage, Elle Mark of Red Wing brought grace, elegance and a strong vocal performance. She demonstrated an understanding of mental health advocacy and eloquently addressed America with her platform.
The Red Wing High School graduate and current Miss Minnesota was eliminated during the top 10 round of the Miss America competition Thursday evening.
Before Mark took the stage for her final time, she wrote in an Instagram post, “To say I am grateful for [the Miss America Organization] is the understatement of the century. I am a stronger woman, better friend, and bigger dreamer thanks to the people I’ve met and the places I’ve been as a titleholder. I have nothing but gratitude in my heart . . .”
Mark joined the 50 other candidates representing the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on Dec. 8 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Since then, candidates had been participating in privately judged interviews, essay writing and other activities.
During the first of the preliminary competition, Mark presented her social impact, The Campaign to Change Direction, a movement to change the culture of mental health so that all of those in need receive the care and support they deserve. She was asked an onstage interview question by the judges.
Awarded more than $20,000 in educational scholarships through the Miss America Organization, Mark is an honors graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with her bachelor’s degree in public health and community health education. A current public health professional, Mark aspires to be an epidemiologist.
During the second night of the preliminary competition, Mark sang “Times are Hard for Dreamers” from the musical Amélie. You may have caught Mark in the 2014 high school musical, “The Pajama Game,” or in a summer Phoenix Community Theatre production of “Hairspray” as Penny Pingleton.
Miss America
Emma Broyles of Alaska won the title of Miss America 2022 Thursday night during the 100th anniversary competition.
The 20-year-old is majoring in biomedical sciences at Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, with a minor in voice performance.
Besides the Miss America crown, Broyles is taking home $100,000 in scholarships.
