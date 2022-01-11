Vince Cockriel, who operates the Cannon Falls Military History Museum, is holding a military show this weekend at the Grand 02 Event Center, 32057 64th Ave., in Cannon Falls.
“This is a high-quality military show,” Cockriel said.
This is the inaugural Southeast Minnesota Military Show and will feature military items from all wars such as firearms, bayonets, accessories, inert ordnance, uniforms and accessories.
The show is sponsored by the North Central Military Collectors Association.
“This show is dedicated to the hobby of collecting military items from all periods of wars,” Cockriel said. “All types of military-related items are welcome. There will be items offered from the best dealers and collectors in the upper Midwest.”
Cockriel added that there will be displays presented from some of the best collections of military-related items.
The show is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person, children 14 and under are free with adult admission. Food will be available for purchase.
A social hour and meet and greet will be 4-6 p.m. on Friday for dealers hours.
The Cannon Falls Military History Museum – found at 33504 Warsaw Trail in Cannon Falls – has the largest personal collection of World War I memorabilia in Minnesota. The museum also includes items from the Spanish American War, the Philippine Insurrection and the Mexican Border War.
The collection includes military memorabilia from 1865-1922.
The museum is open by appointment. Call 507-263-3698 to set an appointment.
