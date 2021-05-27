Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the women and men who died while serving in the U.S. military. Ceremonies and remembrances will be held throughout Red Wing and surrounding communities this weekend.

March from Red Wing to Hastings

People will march a 28-mile stretch of Great River Road from Red Wing to Hastings to honor fallen soldiers. Participants will depart the Field of Honor in Bay Point Park at 6 a.m. and the final marchers are expected to reach the Hastings arch bridge by 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 in Hastings will hold ceremonies:

9 a.m.: Flag ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Home

10 a.m.: Main program at Roadside Park Veterans Memorial

10:45 a.m.: Place wreaths/flowers at Soldiers and Sailors Cemetery

Followed by a program at Veterans Memorial Levee Park.

The Red Wing Memorial Day Association announced earlier that there will be no official program in Bay Point Park on the morning of Memorial Day. Providing a safe environment for all involved in the observance is their concern.

Committee members said they are hopeful they will resume a ceremony for the city in 2022.

Elmwood

The Cran-Ottoman American Legion Post 207 and Auxiliary Unit 207 will host a program at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Elmwood. Rebecca Place will be the speaker. In case of rain, the program will be held at Elmwood Auditorium.

The legion will visit ceremonies as follows:

8:15 a.m. St. John’s Lutheran

8:30 a.m. Oakridge

8:50 a.m. Spring Lake

9:30 a.m. Sacred Heart

9:45 a.m. Old Rock Elm

10 a.m. Poplar Hill

10:20 a.m. Welcome Home Assisted Living

Bring your own chair.

Goodhue

American Legion Post 598 will lead ceremonies assisted by the 3rd Minnesota, Co. C Civil War reenactors at select locations marked with an asterisk.

9 a.m.: St. Columbkill Cemetery, Belle Creek*

9:30 a.m.: Goodhue Evergreen Cemetery*

9:45 a.m.: Presbyterian Cemetery, east of Goodhue*

10:30 a.m.: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bellechester

11:00 a.m.: St. Peter’s Cemetery, Belvidere

11:15 a.m.: Union Cemetery, Belvidere*

Cannon Falls

The Memorial Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Cannon Falls and ends at the Cannon Falls Community Cemetery. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Colvill Memorial site. Cannon Falls also has a Veterans Memorial at Two Rivers Park on Highway 20 North.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day poppies return to the Cannon Falls Cemetery For the third year, the Cannon Falls Educators Association have lined the hill leading to Colonel Covill's statue in the Cannon Falls Cemetery with hundreds of ceramic poppies.

Plum City

Plum City American Legion and Auxiliary Post No. 365 will visit cemeteries before making local stops and holding a program.

9:30 a.m. Free Home Cemetery

9:50 a.m. Lund Cemetery

10:10 a.m. Ono Cemetery

10:30 a.m. Town of Union/Village of Plum City and St. John’s cemeteries

11 a.m. Plum City High School

11:15 a.m. The Seasons

Followed by program at Spring Pond Park

American and Auxiliary flags will be placed on each of the veterans and deceased auxiliary members’ graves prior to Memorial Day. Poppies will also be distributed at each cemetery.

A Patriotic Concert performed by The Blues Note Saxophone Quartet will take place at Spring Pond Park prior to the public ceremony presented by Post No. 365, which includes the laying of wreaths. A final salute and taps will conclude the Memorial Day service.

The program will include the recognition of Poppy Poster and Americanism Essay winners.

A light free will donation picnic lunch will be served.