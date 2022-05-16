Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Ellsworth
The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St.
May 17
Lego in the Park, 4 p.m.
May 19
Community Book Club in Summit Park, 6:30 p.m.
May 20
Storytime at East End Park, 10 a.m.
May 21
Robotics for Kids, 10 a.m.
Lake City
The Lake City Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 651-345-4013 or visit lakecity.lib.mn.us. 201 S. High St.
May 16
Books and Crafts storytime, 6:30 p.m.
May 17
Marian’s Book Club, 2 p.m.
May 19
Wake Up & Wiggle, 10 a.m.
Travel Club, 4 p.m.
Red Wing
The Red Wing Public Library is open Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 651-385-3673 or visit redwing.lib.mn.us. 225 East Ave.
May 17
Friends of the Library meeting, 4 p.m.
Lego Club, 4 p.m.
May 19
Overbooked Reading Group, 5 p.m.
