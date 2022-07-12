Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Ellsworth
The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St.
July 13
Henry and the Treasure Chest with musician Randy Peterson, 2 p.m.
Virtual Badger Talk, 6:30 p.m.
July 14
Morning Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
Poolside storytime at Klaas-Jonas Pool, 2:30 p.m.
July 15
Storytime in East End Park, 10 a.m.
July 18
Ocean Crafts in the Park, 3:30 p.m.
July 19
Lego in the Park, 4 p.m.
Lake City
The Lake City Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 651-345-4013 or visit lakecity.lib.mn.us. 201 S. High St.
July 14
Wake Up & Wiggle, 10 a.m.
July 19
Marian’s Book Club, 2:00 p.m.
Red Wing
The Red Wing Public Library is open Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 651-385-3673 or visit redwing.lib.mn.us. 225 East Ave.
July 13
Storytime in Central Park, 9:30 a.m.
July 14
Storytime in the Library, 10:30 a.m.
July 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m.
July 16
Pollinator Garden Program, 10 a.m.
July 18
Ojibwe Shoulder Bag Making Class, 10 a.m.
July 19
Friends of the Library meeting, 4 p.m.
