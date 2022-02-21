Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Ellsworth
The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St.
Feb. 21
Mystery quilt clue #5
Feb. 23
Library Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Feb. 24
Virtual literary trivia for adults and teens, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25
Storytime about things that go, 10 a.m.
Feb. 26
Saturday Story Spectacular, 10:30 a.m.
Lake City
The Lake City Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 651-345-4013 or visit lakecity.lib.mn.us. 201 S. High St.
Feb. 24
Wake Up & Wiggle, 10 a.m.
Stepping on Balance Class, 1 p.m.
Travel Club, 4 p.m.
Self Defense for women ages 17 plus, 6 p.m.
Feb. 25
Book Tasting Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 26
Doubletree Leatherwork, 9 a.m.
Red Wing
The Red Wing Public Library is open Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 651-385-3673 or visit redwing.lib.mn.us. 225 East Ave.
No events this week.
