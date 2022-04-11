Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Ellsworth
The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St.
April 11
Mini Art Show Kit pick-up, during business hours
Virtual Teen Game Night, 6 p.m.
April 12
Discover Together Tuesdays, 11 a.m.
Doodle Club, 4 p.m.
April 14
Morning Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
April 15
Storytime, 10 a.m.
Lake City
The Lake City Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 651-345-4013 or visit lakecity.lib.mn.us. 201 S. High St.
April 11
Technology for Seniors, 6:30 p.m.
April 12
Owen Laukkanen on Zoom, 6:30 p.m.
April 14
Wake Up & Wiggle, 10 a.m.
Red Wing
The Red Wing Public Library is open Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 651-385-3673 or visit redwing.lib.mn.us. 225 East Ave.
April 12
Lego Club, 4 p.m.
Friends of the Library meeting, 5:30 p.m.
April 13
Library Board meeting, 6 p.m.
