A population of 79 isn’t stopping the town of Stockholm from holding its first ever pride event.

Jennifer Lindahl had the idea to host a celebration or parade about a month ago. She explained, “it's sort of a whirlwind, I can't even pinpoint how it started. I had an idea and I went to Alan who owns the pie shop and the general store.”

Together Lindahl and Alan Nugent began to work on planning a local event for Pride Month, where the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated. As the duo planned and spoke with community members about Pride, it began to grow. “I reached out to some artists and I reached out to some friends and jumped on board to help plan,” explained Lindahl.

Stockholm has a large LGBTQ+ community so Lindahl was surprised that an event like this hadn’t been held in the past. Lindahl is not the only person excited for the event. She explained, “I've been stopped on the street, gas stations, stores, walking. I've been stopped, I've been called and messaged by locals saying how grateful they are that this is being planned and this is happening.”

Pride celebrations and festivals are held throughout the world (this year WorldPride will be in Copenhagen and the neighbouring Swedish city Malmö) but Lindahl, Nugent and Stockholm residents believe that it is important to host a local celebration. Lindahl explained, “we all want to be accepted. This is a really good step to showing everybody that Stockholm is a very inclusive and supporting community.” She added: “This is our home and I want people to feel included in our home. And I want them to feel like it is theirs. I mean, we all want to feel that way. I want to feel like I belong here, and that I'm included here. And so it is really important to be community centric.”

The big celebration hosted by a small community has drawn attention from news organizations across the state. Lindahl hypothesizes that this is partly due to the uniqueness of the event, partly due to Stockholm’s popularity as a tourist destination, and partly due to the fact that everyone is still trying to find the best ways to gather and celebrate as a community while the pandemic subsides.

Whatever the reason is for the spotlight on Stockholm, Lindahl hopes that community members participate in Pride. “I hope that it's going to be a lot of locals, that’s really the goal is that it's a community event,” said Lindahl. “Although, we’re a tourist community so our community does stretch our arms open to the Twin Cities as well.”

Lindahl stressed that people should not feel intimidated to participate in Pride. “This is my learning journey, I don't know what it's gonna be like, every day I'm learning something new,” said Lindahl. She noted that it is ok to be learning and have questions and still celebrate Pride. Lindahl said, “I'm not saying that you have to change who you are to accept this, but walking a path in love, you can’t go wrong.”

Though Stockholm’s 2021 Pride is still a few days away, the community is already beginning to think about 2022 and beyond. Nugent and Lindahl found a fiscal sponsor and they hope to turn Lake Pepin Pride into a nonprofit. Lindahl noted that people have already reached out with offers to help plan Pride 2022.

As the conversation about Lake Pepin Pride came to a close Lindahl stated, “I hope we have a lot of allies there, we all need allies, right? We all need that. And I hope that whoever comes comes with an open mind and an accepting heart.”