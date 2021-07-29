Just 4 Laffs Entertainment Inc. is coming to the Goodhue County Fair Aug.10-14. Offering balloon sculptors, professional face and body painting, clowns and magicians, there is something everyone is sure to enjoy.
“We are all really super excited to come to the fair,” Wesley Newman, Baloo the boss clown, said.
The laffs team was expected to perform at the fair in 2020, but COVID-19 disrupted their plans.
“2021 is the year,” Newman said. “this will be our first time experiencing the Goodhue County Fair.”
Besides the balloon sculpting and painting, the laffs team will be bringing four of their entertainers who will perform multiple clown and magic shows throughout the week.
“Baloo will also be available all day to teach magic tricks and balloon sculpting to anyone that would like to learn a new skill,” Newman said.
Just 4 Laffs was started by Newman during 1993 after a family friend introduced him to the business.
“After the first time performing for children at our local hospital, I realized how much I enjoyed seeing that ‘magic sparkle’ in a child’s eyes,” Newman said. “I spoke with a retired Ringling clown that my mother was working for at the time and asked her to help me with my clown face. A Shrine clown friend of the family who showed me basics in magic and balloon sculpting. In October of 1993, I performed my first solo show and Baloo was born. The following year I attended Mooseburger University Clown College, followed by the appropriate paperwork to become a business in the state of Minnesota.”
Now the business strives to provide family friendly, developmentally appropriate and universally accessible entertainment to children of all ages.
Check the Goodhue County Fair’s website for performing times, which will be announced closer to the start of the fair in Zumbrota.
