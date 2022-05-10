GOODHUE COUNTY -- Public Works staff and other community leaders gathered May 6 for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking-off construction of the new $1.8 million Byllesby Park pavilion.
Planning for the Byllesby Park Pavillion and Essential Services Project started in 2016 as a joint effort with Dakota County, analyzing the needs and assets of both counties’ areas, according to Public Works Director Greg Isakson. A master plan was developed to treat the two parks as one large regional park.
Constructing a new pavilion for the Goodhue County side was selected as 2022’s project, bringing modern bathroom facilities and basic utilities to the area.
The county was awarded $1.35 million in Minnesota Legacy grant funding to support the pavilion. The project will cost $1.8 million and the contract was awarded to Lift Bridge Builders.
According to Isakson, construction includes:
Relocating an existing picnic shelter to the west side of the park.
Building a new 150-person pavilion in the empty space.
Creation of two family-style modern restrooms in the pavilion, which are large enough to double as changing rooms.
Building smaller restroom enclosures closer to the parking lot.
The refurbishment of the park well, addition of new drinking fountains and outdoor showers by the beach.
While construction takes place this summer, Lift Bridge hopes to keep disturbances to park visitors and neighbors to a minimum, according to a news release.
