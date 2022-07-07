“I like coming here to buy my veggies for the week,” Marcus Sanders, local resident, said July 2 while shopping around at the Red Wing Area Farmers Market.
The summer market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in June to October by the train depot.
A weekday market is held May through October on West Fourth Street, starting at 8 a.m., however, the attendance of any vendors is never guaranteed due to different farming schedules.
The market board recommends checking its Facebook page and website for updates.
“Most people who go to the market are community folks,” Sanders said. “It starts early and a lot of us start our weekend here, grabbing this and that . . . I like that different businesses show up every year to see new stuff.”
This summer’s new business is The Happy Chemical, owned by Racheal and Mackenzie Savage.
“We curate metaphysical tools for everybody, no matter where you are in your spiritual journey,” Racheal said. “We sell crystals, handmade candles and more. It’s all about getting in touch with your higher self.”
The Savages said they have had a lovely season at the market so far and are glad they made it their first public appearance.
“Everyone is so nice and customers seem interested in our products,” Mackenzie Savage said.
As the summer market continues until October, both Sanders and the Savages are excited for every Saturday to come.
“I will be here at the market,” Sanders said. “Gotta get my cucumbers and potatoes.”
